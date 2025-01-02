In 2025, Aston Martin is preparing for a big leap with the change of regulations in Formula 1 next year. The large amount of money invested by Lawrence Stroll and the signings of important figures such as Adrian Newey or Enrico Cardile must be preceded by the opening of new facilities at the Silverstone factory. One of the most important innovations, the new wind tunnel, is not yet functionalso the AMR25 already has its first setback.

The structure, crucial when it comes to perfecting the aerodynamics of a single-seater, is already built, although the Aston Martin Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll It has had to be designed without the benefits of installation, using, as usual, the Mercedes wind tunnel.

“The foundations are being laid in the background, but we also have to make a car work this season and next. “This doesn’t depend on ‘Am I done with my wind tunnel or not?” Mike Krack explained in recent statements. The building should have been inaugurated “in early 2025.” after having suffered a first delay with respect to the first date indicated: September 2024.

Even so, Aston Martin has launched a new facility, a next generation simulatorwhich should help with the development and updating of the AMR25 through improvements during the season: “In a short time we will have Adrian [Newey] working for us, so nothing can go wrong for that year. He’s like Master Yoda from Star Wars. I like the analogy. I think Adrian will be the force that pushes us forward. The new simulator is really like Star Wars and when we can use it 100% it will be a great benefit“.