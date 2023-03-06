Stroll enjoys his Aston Martin

He has invested a lot and is now reaping the rewards. Lawrence Stroll’s expenses, between structures and engineers, have given Aston Martin first-rate potential and a very good car basis for 2023. A car that wants to reach the top and has taken inspiration from the tops. Even too much, according to Red Bull team principal Chris Horner. Stroll doesn’t answer: for now he prefers to take the compliments and forward them to his team, which has built a little gem thanks to which to make a quantum leap from midfield to the podium.

Stroll’s words

“A couple of years ago I said we needed five seasons to fight for the championship. We have made significant changes from 400 to 750 people in the factory, and we have a new factory on the way. We have a vision and a project that will lead us to win. This is just the first step of a journey. I don’t like giving goals: we will try to do our best. I think we have shown what we can do. We will develop throughout the season. This is the start for the car. We will improve, as you know, as we go forward with CFD and wind tunnel testing“.

Alonso unleashed

The two-time world champion put on a show in Bahrain, finding a third place that at first seemed unexpected, then turned out to be possible and finally deserved. Alonso found it difficult, being engaged in battles against the two Mercedes. Battles won but with potentially high costs. In the cool down room the Spaniard quantified the seconds lost behind the W14s of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at 12. Of course, they wouldn’t have helped him to scratch the Red Bull double, but they could have allowed him to manage the race much more calmly, without having to invent world-class overtaking on another driver – like Hamilton – who belongs to the same group.