Alonso, the highlander

Fernando Alonso on track at 44? Why not. This is the message that the two-time world champion has always conveyed externally since his return to F1; that “Only the stopwatch counts” was a phrase later confirmed with facts, because the Spaniard returned to the podium already with Alpine and with more continuity in 2023, as soon as he had a car that allowed him to be in the top-3.

Stroll’s words

The two-time world champion, whose contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of 2024, has shown he still has the speed to shine in F1. And owner Lawrence Stroll doesn’t want to let him escape: “Its renewal? Everything is possible. Right now he has a contract to ride with us next year and we’re looking forward to it“, this is his comment to Sky Sports.

What is impressive about Alonso’s 2023 is not only the difference in performance with Lance Stroll (136 points, only in Red Bull is there a greater imbalance) but also the continuity. The Spaniard is the only driver on the grid to have always achieved Q3 on Saturday, which has allowed him to always prepare calmly for the Grand Prix, so much so that he has always scored in the points on Sunday with the exception of the Singapore race, where he had a mechanical problem and a very long pit stop.

If Alonso were to continue his relationship with Aston Martin beyond 2024, he would become one of 56 drivers in history to have raced in Formula 1 at the age of 44. There are no similar examples in recent history: Michael Schumacher retired definitively at 43 years and ten months. To find another driver so “old” who competed in at least two World Grand Prix, you have to go back to the times of Graham Hill (four races in 1975, at 45 years old), Pete Lovely (two races in 1971, at 45 years old) and Jack Brabham (fifth in the 1970 championship at age 44).