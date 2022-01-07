The year 2021 was not so good for Aston Martin, despite the great changes that have taken place within the company. The company has issued a financial update which talks about the failure to achieve earnings targets, and they are not petty: the passive in relation to this target is almost 18 million euros. More specifically, it is clear that the project is especially late Valkyrie: the hypercar was not produced in the expected number of specimens and obviously the deliveries were not respected.

Lawrence Stroll faces a difficult challenge. Although the company he bought was quick to say that the Valkyries all remain sold and with significant financial deposits, it seems that the time may have come for a managerial reshuffle, if not for a real revolution. To such an extent that even the CEO Tobias Moers, formerly of AMG, may have been questioned. Second Autocar, which has collected this indiscretion, a large part of the management with which Moers began is leaving the company or has already said goodbye. Among these also the marketing director, the supplies director, the CEO for special operations. The decision to change even at the top would really have a great impact, because Moers is the man who ideally and literally connects the brand with the engines it uses; moreover, his experience is considered a valuable asset by the whole sector.

Autocar reports rumors that Moers’ leadership style has led to significant tensions. And furthermore, although Aston’s financial results have been more positive in recent times, with revenues nearly tripling year-on-year in 2021, they were mainly supported by sales of the DBX SUV. Developed thanks to former CEO Andy Palmer.

Obviously, from the official press releases there is no tension and the positive sides are sought: “I am extremely pleased that our core business has met its plans, bringing car inventories to levels appropriate for an ultra-luxury businessStroll said. “The proof is that our strategy is working, as retail sales are way ahead of wholesaling, supported by strong prices and improving residual values. It has been a long time since the core business was as healthy as it is today. We have achieved a huge milestone and are on track with our transformation of Aston Martin into one of the largest ultra-luxury brands in the world with new leadership, partners and products, and our return to Formula One, which has greatly increased our brand exposure, perception and desirability“.