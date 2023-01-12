An exclusive special signed model Aston Martin will make its debut later this year. It was the British car manufacturer itself that announced it, adding that its own will also make its debut alongside it first new generation sports car. Not a random choice for Aston Martin, which celebrates its 110th anniversary in 2023: for this reason, the British brand has announced that this special model will be produced in a limited edition.

As for the first new generation sports car, Aston Martin merely hinted that it will further strengthen the brand’s focus on ultra-luxury, high performance and driving intensity. Whereas the first specimens of the Valhalla will be delivered at the end of this year, it is possible that Aston Martin is referring precisely to this model, although this has not been confirmed. “Our 110th year promises to be every bit as exciting as our first, as we prepare to embark on a new chapter in the Aston Martin story with the launch of our next generation of sports cars and the reveal of a stunning special model later this year. year that will celebrate this unique milestone”, commented Amedeo Felisa, the CEO of Aston Martin. To be precise, the foundation of Aston Martin took place on January 15, 1913when Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford founded the company from a small workshop in Henniker Mews, London.

“In 1913 Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford joined forces with a shared vision of racing cars and using lessons learned from the track to push the boundaries of automotive innovation Felisa added. 110 years and just over 110,000 cars later, that spirit lives on.” 2023 will therefore not be a year like any other for Aston Martin, also because this year the British brand will celebrate 75 years of the DB family, 60 years of the DB5 and 20 years of the Gaydon Headquarterspurpose-built to serve as a center of excellence for world-class sports car design and engineering.