It is period of seat tests at Aston Martin. A few days ago it was Sebastian Vettel’s turn to show up at the Silverstone headquarters to fine-tune all the details in what will be his new AMR22 cockpit. Now, after Vettel was the protagonist of the Race of Champions in Sweden, with the title of ‘champion of champions’ lost in the final against Sebastian Loeb, his teammate visited the factory of the British team, Lance Stroll. The Canadian completed all operations today, as evidenced by a video released by Aston Martin itself on its official YouTube channel.

Stroll also had the opportunity to gain a first familiarity with the new Hans and above all with the new steering wheel of the car he will drive next season. These are ‘hot’ days at Aston Martin, given that the presentation of the new car is scheduled for next 10 February. The team must try to cancel the bad year 2021, which ended in seventh place in the constructors’ classification. A result well below expectations that was only partially mitigated by the podium conquered by Sebastian Vettel in Baku, during the first half of the season. However, the English brand certainly does not lack ambition as the owner, Lawrence Stroll, Lance’s father, has reiterated the team’s intention to win the world title within the next four seasons.