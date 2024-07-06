Aston Martin has unveiled the new and exclusive DBX707 AMR24 Edition, a luxury SUV that combines Formula 1 racing excellence with the British brand’s signature prestige and elegance.

This model celebrates the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, and represents the perfect fusion between the world of racing and automotive luxury.

The DBX707 AMR24 Edition takes its name from the AMR24 F1®, the racing car that competes in the Formula 1 championship, and shares its sporting identity with both the Official Medical Car of Formula 1 and the racing car itself. This special edition of the world’s most powerful SUV is a tribute to Aston Martin’s presence in the world of racing and reflects the brand’s attention to detail and passion for perfection.

The AMR24 F1® is the result of meticulous design and craftsmanship, building on the strengths of previous iterations and invaluable learnings from Aston Martin Aramco’s most successful season to date. Designed and built at the new AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone, the 2024 car represents a significant evolution, designed to provide the perfect foundation for continued development throughout the season.

To pay homage to the presence of the Formula 1 team on the track, The DBX707 AMR24 Edition further enhances the intensity and road presence of the renowned luxury SUV. A selection of unique colours and finishes creates a DBX707 that embodies the thrill of Formula 1. Customers can choose from Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White paintwork, paired with Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime brake calipers and 23-inch Fortis wheels available in matt or gloss black. A unique AMR24 engine badge completes the distinctive look of this special edition.

The exterior of the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is enhanced by Lime Green or Trophy Silver details on gloss black or carbon surfaces, recalling the liveries of the AMR24 F1® car and the Official Formula 1® Medical Car. This further underlines the link between Aston Martin’s racing cars and road vehicles.

The interior of the DBX707 AMR24 Edition are equally impressive, with the Inspire Sport trim available in two cabin-enhancing colourways: Onyx Black (Monotone) with Lime stitching and trim, or Onyx Black/Eifel Green (Duotone) with Lime contrast stitching. Finer details can be personalised with extensive carbon fibre and dark chrome trim, or a titanium mesh complemented by satin chrome. The Aston Martin logo is also foiled onto the dashboard and AMR24 lettering is etched into the doors, leaving no doubt as to the brand’s racing heritage.

The quality of the interior is completed from a new audio system developed in collaboration with Aston Martin’s audio partner Bowers & Wilkins. Acoustically engineered to match the volume and shape of the DBX707’s interior, this system uses advanced technologies to deliver an unrivalled audio experience.

The DBX707 AMR24 Edition is powered by a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 707PS and 900Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed wet clutch automatic transmission and a sophisticated all-wheel drive system that can send up to 100% of torque to the rear axle on demand. This allows the DBX707 to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 193mph.

The DBX707 quickly became a benchmark in the luxury SUV sector thanks to its exceptional performance, superior driving dynamics and unparalleled style. Interior enhancements announced earlier this year include a state-of-the-art in-house developed infotainment system and a new design that highlights the vehicle’s driver orientation.

The launch of the AMR24 Edition not only celebrates the association with Formula 1, but also underlines Aston Martin’s commitment to providing vehicles that combine high performance with the ultimate in luxury and comfort. Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Aston Martin, said: “With a technically advanced interior and class-leading performance, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is a luxury SUV that stands out for its incredible road presence. Aston Martin competes at the pinnacle of world motorsport, and this is a key pillar of our brand and product strategy. It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition to celebrate the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1® Team.”

Car enthusiasts from all over the world can now order the DBX707 AMR24 Edition, a model that represents the perfect marriage of Aston Martin’s racing heritage and technological innovation. With its distinctive design, extraordinary performance and timeless elegance, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is set to become an icon in the world of luxury SUVs.

Meanwhile, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team will continue to pursue success in Formula 1, with the next stop being the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2024, taking place this weekend. The DBX707 AMR24 Edition is not only a tribute to racing, but also a symbol of Aston Martin’s continued commitment to innovation and world-class performance.