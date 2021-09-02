Aston Martin has not stopped the development of the AMR21: the detailed changes to adapt the “verdona” to the track are also added to the interventions useful to find the best balance of the car in the hope of improving performance.

Aston Martin AMR21: the partialized hot air vent in Zandvoort Photo by: Giorgio Piola

On a highly loaded track like that of Zandvoort, but with temperatures that will not be typically summer ones, the Silverstone team has decided, for example, to partialize the air vents on the sides of the passenger compartment with a carbon cover. heat evacuation from the radiant packs of the Mercedes power unit.

But the novelty is on the bottom, in the area that has created the most attention in the teams, that is to say near the area where the floor has been cut with the L-shape in the lateral trailing edge. On the AMR21 you can still see the bunch of flaps arranged in an arch with a decreasing shape as they approach towards the outside.

These flow conveyors channel air into the cut, just like the double flap that Red Bull adopted from Spa-Francorchamps. What has changed on Andy Green’s car are the three elements that were a little further back and that, instead, were removed in the Netherlands.

The bottom of Vettel’s Aston Martin AMR21 at the Portuguese GP with the three flaps removed in Holland Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It is evident that the “verdona” has not yet found the right aerodynamic balance while not giving up the bottom with the Mercedes-style shells (abjured by the technicians of the Star from Silverstone), but in Aston Martin they are seeing that the car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll appears to be growing, capable of harnessing the potential of Brixworth’s power unit.