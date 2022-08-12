“Maybe this time we copy”. Like this Christian Horner commented the new rear wing brought to the track in Hungary by Aston Martin, who snatched a point in the race with Sebastian Vettel. As was the case with the clearly Red Bull-style bellies brought to Spain in Barcelona, ​​the introduction of this new aerodynamic appendage also received the approval of the FIA ​​before being shown off in the pit lane by the emerald green team.

Dave Robsonhead of the vehicle at Williams, stressed that all the negative comments towards this novelty are dictated by jealousy and that the Aston Martin should only be complimented because the nature of F1 is to push the limits of the regulation to extract maximum performance in track: “I think the controversy is just the result of jealousy or envy of not having thought of it before – Robson’s thesis reported by the newspaper GPFans – congratulations to Aston Martin, it is strokes of genius like this that make our category interesting ”.

Mike Krack, team principal of the team chaired by Lawrence Stroll, said he expected copies of this ploy by the Singapore Grand Prix. Dave Robson points out that before spending time and resources to copy the solution, there must be certainty that it will not be banned by the regulation, even if this does not seem to be the case with the rear wing brought to the track by Aston Martin: “The rules are very complicated and as they are written there is always a way to find some loophole – he added – no one follows the spirit of the regulation if there is a way to obtain a performance advantage. It appears to be a legal solution, I am not aware that there is any problem. We will see how it will turn out, if everyone will copy the Aston Martin or if the regulation will be rewritten in this respect ”.

In view of 2023, the FIA ​​has decided to intervene in the matter of ground clearance of cars to remove the specter of porpoising. We will see if there will be further news given that all the loopholes exploited by the teams in this 2022 make the chase between the cars more difficult, or the main goal pursued by Liberty Media and the Federation when the new rules based on the return of the ground effect.