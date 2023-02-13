Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it. After discovering the shapes and colors of the McLaren MCL60 it’s time to focus on Aston Martin. Indeed, in the new Silverstone headquarters, the team owned by Lawrence Stroll is presenting the AMR23, a profoundly renewed car compared to the AMR22 with which the new signing Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will try to improve on the modest seventh place obtained in 2022 in Constructors classification from the emerald green men. Below is the box through which to follow the presentation of the Aston Martin 2023 in live streaming.



FP | *

