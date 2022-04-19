With the slow recovery of McLaren, the ‘palm’ of disappointment of 2022 now passes toAston Martin. Starting with the usual trumpet blasts, the car designed at Silverstone has not yet been able to bring home some championship points (and it is the only team that has not yet reached the top-10 in three races). Of course, bad luck got in the way, with the Coronavirus hitting Sebastian Vettelbut the weekend in Melbourne confirmed the difficulties of the riders, who went to the wall several times, and in general of the team, unable to solve the problem of porpoising, the high-speed hopping. To the point that all the resources at Aston Martin are concentrated on solving this problem. Then we will think about ‘race’ issues, such as the set-up.

“It was not possible to explore all the paths in detail, you had to try different approaches and see how they developed. To maximize downforce, you set a vehicle height that you think will give you maximum performance, and from there you develop the shape of the car. We have chosen to have avery low ground clearance, it seemed to us the right way to follow. None of our simulations suggested that this would lead to a machine instability problemTechnical director Andrew Green said Auto Motor und Sport. “Some cars do not suffer from porpoising because they are ‘taller’. Others who have used the same solution as us are having big problems because of our cars they waste a lot of lap time traveling to different heights for which they were designed. It is not a job you do overnight, it is a complex process because you have to leave your development concept and take a different path. It is therefore extremely important to fully understand the porpoising problem. We are now confident we can find one solution, but of course it costs us a lot of resources. Now it makes no sense to think about how we can make the car go faster in terms of pace: we know this car can do a lot more but first of all we have to solve porpoising“.