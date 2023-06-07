Aston Martin’s future range and models will be unveiled in greater detail during the Capital Markets Day to be held on 27 June. On the occasion, the president of the Gaydon brand, Lawrence Stroll, will illustrate some details on the cars that the brand will launch over the next five years and in particular the new plug-in hybrid and electric supercars that will be part of the line-up of the British car manufacturer.

A new platform for Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s first electric car should arrive in 2026, even if the British brand has no intention of rushing on this issue since according to Stroll there would not be many customers willing to embrace this technology. It will be a completely new supercar, based on a brand new platform that will not be the result of synergies with Geely, as confirmed by the CTO of Aston Martin himself, Roberto Fedeli: “We have a different goal, we have in mind something completely different from the technology already available. Our thought is that the electric is not an engine but a new vehicle dynamics. This is why we have our road map in mind”.

PHEVs will be central

On the other hand, the situation for PHEVs is different, with Stroll himself exalting their potential. Aston Martin’s first PHEV is the Valhalla, presented in production last year and scheduled for sale by the end of 2024. Alongside the electrics, however, there will still be space for a series of ICE cars, with the Gaydon brand which will present the product program for the next 18 months.

Not just electric for Aston Martin

The new models that will arrive in the next few years will allow the brand to reach the production goal of 10,000 cars a year, each made to order on a waiting list of 18-24 months. Aston Martin will therefore focus more and more on increasing margins, as reiterated by the company’s number one: “I’m looking for higher gross margins, not volume. This is luxury. My vision and dream is for Aston Martin to be ultra-luxury married to high performance and take the marketing and technology from Formula 1.”