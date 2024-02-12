Debut at Silverstone for the new Aston Martin

Aston Martin today presented the AMR24, the car of which the technical director Dan Fallows he is definitely satisfied to the point of hypothesizing that he can challenge Red Bull.

Members of owner Lawrence Stroll's team estimated it at six tenths performance earned during the winter compared to the 2023 version which surprised everyone in Bahrain a year ago by immediately climbing onto the podium with Fernando Alonso (between 2022 and 2023 the leap forward in terms of performance was more than two seconds).

The Mercedes push-rod suspension is the biggest innovation of the 2024 car, refined under the hood and in the suspensions to be able to extract the full potential of the surface.

Today Aston Martin also predicted it shakedown of the AMR24 at Silverstone taking advantage of the 200 km available with the first seasonal filming day. The first images released by the English team saw Lance Stroll busy behind the wheel, with the Canadian also exchanging first impressions with the technicians once he got out of the cockpit.