The development of the AMR24 continues

There Aston Martin has just made official the arrival of Enrico Cardile from Ferrari. The former technical director of the Scuderia di Maranello will be Chief Technical Officer at the team of patron Lawrence Stroll who is continuing to invest in the pursuit of the top of F1, a concrete objective in 2026 when the regulations will change and when Aston Martin will be an official team in terms of supply of power units given that it will have the exclusive Honda engines that have proven fundamental in the successes of Red Bull.

The British team, however, is trying to revive a 2024 that was below expectations. As reported by the Spanish newspaper soymotor.com, in fact, Aston Martin has played a Filming day at Silverstone in which a new bottom was tested that presents an evident difference at first sight with regards to the initial part of the bottom, the one in front of the bellies where the flow diverters were once present. The external Venturi channel could have been completely redesigned.

Furthermore, two Ferrari-style flow diverters, the so-called ‘cobra’, have appeared behind the Halo, which serve to channel the flows towards the rear area of ​​the car (engine bonnet and rear wing). The test carried out at Silverstone was important to verify these Updates so we are expecting their debut in Hungary and Belgium, the last double scheduled in the calendar before the summer break.