The first two sessions of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix they will want to be quickly forgotten by the whole team Aston Martin, even more so by their drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. More than for the performances on the track – at the end of which the AMR22 did not appear in the top 10 anyway – to generate the greatest concerns were some episodes that ended up in the attention of the steward and which included both German and Canadian. The first, who returned to compete in Melbourne after his absence for Covid, will have to pay a 5 thousand euro fine for entering the track (after PL1) riding a scooter. On the contrary, Stroll narrowly escaped a possible reprimand for impeding against Carlos Sainz.

As if all this was not enough, Vettel he was also the victim of a withdrawal in the second half of PL1, thanks to a breakdown in the Mercedes power unit that prevented him from regularly participating in the next session: “It was a shame that we had to finish rehearsals earlier than we would have liked – declared the four-time world champion – today was an important day for me to get familiar with the car again and to learn a new layout. The positive aspect is linked to the fact that I felt comfortable with the car quite quickly, finding a good balance. As there was a problem with the power unit, we had to replace it. The car will be fine for tomorrowand we will continue to work hard to make progress ”.

While awaiting the decisions that the Race Direction will make, Stroll has in the meantime commented on his performances, with a 14th place which represents his best performance of the day behind the returning German, 13th at the end of FP1: “I think we made a good start to the weekend – he added – the car is in a decent starting position, though we always want to find more rhythm. We will work hard to improve, and it was really fun to take on the challenge of the new Albert Park circuit. It’s much faster and more exciting, and the four DRS zones should help the cars get closer and make overtaking easier, so we’ll see what the rest of the weekend has in store for us. “