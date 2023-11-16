New partnership

On the eve of the most glamorous weekend of the year, that of Las Vegas, Aston Martin has decided to give new life to its project of climbing the Formula 1 hierarchies by officially announcing the entry of a new partner within the team. In fact, through an official press release, the Silverstone-based team announced that it had concluded an agreement for an investment in the team by Arctos Partnersone private investment company which already boasts significant experience in the sporting field.

“As part of this new partnership – we read in the note released by the team owned by the Canadian tycoon Lawrence Stroll – Arctos will bring deep motorsports industry knowledge and a strong network of influential relationships to Aston Martin to support its continued growth.” “Arctos – continues the statement – will hold a minority stake in AMR Holdings GP Limited, the team’s holding company. The investment in the team should materialize by the end of the year. Arctos is the first and only professional investment platform that has been given the green light to invest in multiple franchises across MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL and European football, to name just a few sports.”.

Aston Martin F1 Team welcomes investment from Arctos Partners. Arctos will provide our team with deep sports industry knowledge and a robust network of influential relationships to support our continued growth. Click below to find out more. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 16, 2023

Climb to the summit

Stroll senior himself, welcoming the new investors, confirmed the great ambitions of his team for the future: “I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder of the Aston Martin team – he has declared – As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos has deep knowledge of the sector and I am thrilled that Aston Martin is joining such a prestigious portfolio. The team has achieved huge success this season, achieving eight podiums, but our ambition is even greater. We are investing in infrastructureand, people and processes and this is the perfect time to add strength through Arctos’ operational expertise and strategic experience. Together we will continue to take this team forward and build an even brighter and more successful future.”.

After being the revelation of the first part of the 2023 season, Aston Martin has now slipped to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings. However, a flash of light came in the Brazilian GP thanks to the amazing performance of Fernando Alonso, who dragged the AMR23 to the third step of the podium, beating Sergio Perez’s Red Bull in the sprint. In the coming months the British team should also bring to completion its ultra-modern AMR Technology Campuswith the opening of a new wind tunnel and further engineering structures to attempt to attack the Circus giants.