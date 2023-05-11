Being the Official Safety Car of Formula One is proving to be hugely beneficial for Aston Martin. Not only in terms of brand image, but also in terms of sales: Lawrence Strollthe owner of the British automaker, has quantified between 60 and 80 million dollars the profit deriving from the sale of the Vantage F1 Edition, a nice nest egg for a company whose accounts, at least in recent years, have often struggled to recover.

From F1 to the market

“There is an expression, which initially I didn’t believe so much but which we are actually experimenting to be true: Run on Sunday, sell on Monday“, the Canadian tycoon said at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car summit. According to him, the mere fact that the Vantage is the official Safety Car of Formula One has contributed to the sale by Aston Martin of hundreds of specimens of the F1 Edition of the model, more precisely between 300 and 400 units. A number that, multiplied by the hundreds of thousands of dollars of unit cost, fits perfectly into the earnings estimates indicated by Stroll himself.

Almost 80 million receipts

While enjoying the revenue from its Vantage F1 Edition, Aston Martin is also preparing its new sports offensive. More precisely, the British automaker is ready to launch on the market eight new high-performance models with front engine within the next two years. “Of the next generation of our sports cars, we will be launching eight over the next 24 months Stroll said. We will introduce new technologies, complement the performance stemming from our Formula One team and continue to ensure the great luxury of today’s cars“.

Electric, no turning back

As for the electric, Stroll reiterated that Aston Martin is on track for the launch of its first car full electric in 2025. “The software components have already been decided, we are talking about a car that we will mainly build in-house – concluded the owner of the brand – We have hired several hundred people and added a lot of internal expertise. Even with the electric one, we want customers to have an experience that is like a real Aston Martin”.