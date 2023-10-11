Aston Martin, Cognizant leaves title sponsor role to Aramco?

There Aston Martin it could change its name in 2024. The story of the transition from Force India to Racing Point would not be repeated, nor that from Racing Point to the historic British brand, but a streamlining of the team’s official name is on the table for next season. Cognizantin fact, could take a step back and “demote” from title sponsor to a simple partner of the team. Reporting it is SportsBusiness.

Cognizant, an American multinational IT company, renewed its agreement with Lawrence Stroll’s team in October, but in the press release there is no mention of the issue relating to title sponsorand the Canadian boss himself spoke of “new phase of our collaboration“. This silence would hide Stroll’s intent to rely on her alone Aramco the “place in the sun” of the official denomination. The official decision will be communicated between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Aramco owns it?

Phase two of the relationship between Cognizant and Aston Martin would therefore leave the way open to the Saudis of Aramco, the world’s leading integrated energy and chemical products company which according to the latest rumors is in negotiations with Stroll sr. for the sale of the team. The purchase operations of the team would be around 800 million euros and would be finalized not only for sporting interests but also to exploit the potentially very high synergies between Formula 1 and Saudi Arabia, already found with the entry of Jeddah onto the calendar.

Aramco in F1

The Saudis, as is known, rely heavily on sport to promote the country’s image: the recent signing campaign of the Saudi League and the bid to host the 2034 World Cup further demonstrate this. Aramco is not only linked to Aston Martin, but also to Formula 1 itself, with which it signed a long-term global sponsorship agreement in 2020. In 2023 the company was title sponsor of the Silverstone Grand Prix.