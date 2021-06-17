A little bit of Italy in Aston Martin. Luca Clever he is in fact the new Engineering Director of Lawrence Stroll’s team. Furbatto, an engineer from Turin born in 1971, has a long-standing experience in Formula 1, having been chief designer of Toro Rosso, Manor and Alfa Romeo. At the age of 50 comes the new adventure in Aston Martin, where he will report directly to Andrew Green, who will fill the new position of Chief Technical Officer. This is the press release from the team.

“Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One ™ Team will strengthen its technical team with the appointment of Luca Furbatto as Engineering Director. Luca will report to Andrew Green, who assumes the new position of Chief Technical Officer with immediate effect. Luca’s signing is the first in a series of major new hires at a time when the team continues to invest. By adding valuable experience to the current team of engineers, Luca’s mandate will extend to both track and factory operations to improve work processes and performance“.