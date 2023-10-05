Aston Martin: operations in sight?

On the eve of the weekend valid for the Qatar Grand Prix, rumors relating to the future of the Formula 1 paddock are becoming increasingly insistentAston Martin. In this sense we are not talking about significant changes at personnel level within the team, including drivers (at least for now), but rather about a new owner. The founder of the team and major shareholder of the car company of the same name, the Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Strollas well as Lance’s father, would in fact initiated negotiations for the sale of the company to a state fund Saudi.

The possible buyer

Specifically, as reported by the German source f1-insider.comthe latter could be the oil company Aramcoalready the main sponsor of the team who would also have started to conduct the purchase operations of the team (estimated at approximately 800 million euros) in order to further promote the image of Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia. An aspect which, however, could also have repercussions on the new Aston Martin line-up, given the difficulties of Lance Stroll in competing on a par with his teammate Fernando Alonso, with a clear advantage over him both in terms of results and points earned. Consequently, in the event of a sale, Stroll Senior would no longer have a say in safeguarding his son’s career in Formula 1, which in turn appears appears further and further away from Circus.

Stroll Jr: an unclear future

Last season, the Canadian had another multi-world champion teammate in Sebastian Vettel, one step away from the end of his F1 career and with less stimulation than Alonso’s current one, as also specified by a former driver like Gerhard Berger: “Vettel was no longer really motivated – he also declared to F1 Insider – he was already in the comfort zone when he drove with Stroll at Aston Martin and only did what was necessary. But Alonso, together with Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, is one of the few great champions who does not need to be encouraged by his teammates to always give his best. Lance Stroll is feeling the brunt of this situationeven if he’s not a bad driver”. Even more direct another Canadian like Jacques Villeneuveworld champion in 1997, who accused Lawrence Stroll of pushing his son to pursue a career in motorsport: “Lawrence built a karting track for his son, which was only a 15 minute walk from home. Despite this, Lance covered the distance every day by helicopter“.

The possible post-Stroll

As a result, regardless of whether or not there is an actual change of ownership, Stroll’s adventure in Aston Martin and F1 could soon come to an end. In this case, one of the most suitable names to replace the Canadian could be that of Yuki Tsunoda, currently in AlphaTauri but under contract with the Faenza team also for next season. What attracts the most attention is the new partnership that will begin in Aston Martin and Honda from 2026, with the Japanese company having Tsunoda in its Academy: “Yuki is under contract with us – clarified the Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko – if Aston Martin were interested in him as early as next year, you should first reach an agreement with us“.