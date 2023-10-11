Stroll, nervousness in Qatar

These are not easy weeks for Lance Stroll, at least from a sporting point of view. The Canadian is clearly experiencing days of frustration at not being able to perform like his teammate Fernando Alonso, and feels like the missing piece for Aston Martin to make the definitive leap in quality.

In Qatar the #18 disappointed once again, missing out on Q2 and the points in both the Sprint and the actual Grand Prix. After yet another early elimination, Stroll threw away the wheel, even pushing his fitness trainer Henry Howe into the pits.

Krack’s words

Team principal Mike Krack he tried to defend his pilot: “Negativity accumulates when the performance is lower than one’s expectations and at a certain point frustration comes out. If a player is substituted, maybe he doesn’t give the coach a high five, throws his shirt or kicks a bottle of water, we’ve seen it several times. I believe that We want to see emotions from athletes, also because then we will have something to talk about. When you go a little too far, people who may be watching the race from the sofa and in the air conditioning like to say that a driver exaggerates.I think we need to have a little more respect for the drivers and for high-level athletes“.

Krack’s are positions that are normal for a team principal to take. Imagine, then, if the driver in question is the son of the boss, he will be on the team until he gets tired. It is clear to everyone, however, that Stroll is becoming more and more of a problem for Aston Martin. Just to mention a few facts, while Fernando Alonso is doing his best in qualifying for Q3, the Canadian has collected ten eliminations before the final phase of qualifying and doesn’t even make it to Q2 from Zandvoort. The results on Sunday’s points are also disastrous: Stroll hasn’t taken any from Spa and is the main reason why Aston Martin has collapsed in the standings: if it had had a wider margin at the beginning of the year, even with the decline in the second half of the season, the AMR23 would be fighting with Mercedes and Ferrari, and instead now overtaking McLaren for fourth place in the constructors’ standings is only a matter of time.