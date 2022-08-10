During 2021 and partly already in 2020, several teams had abandoned the development of their cars in advance to focus on future projects. The past two years, however, has been conditioned in the first place by the freezing of various parts of the single-seaters, limiting the field of intervention for the team technicians. In parallel, the prospect of the 2022 regulatory revolution had prompted several teams to invest their resources in the new technical cycle, given that any update on the 2021 car would not be transposable to the next car. The current season, on the other hand, outlines a very different picture, which encourages the teams to continue development until the last useful momentincluding the last forces of the deployment.

Mike Krack, Aston Martin Team Principal, was asked about the matter by FormulaPassion.itconfirming the intention not to want to abandon the current project, also given its close link with 2023: “I think it would be too easy to give up this car and this season. In a way it would be an excuse if we said we are focusing on the new car, I don’t think that would be correct. If there was a major regulatory change then we would have something to discuss, but the rules won’t change dramatically“. In view of the next season, discussions continue on the aerodynamic changes proposed by the FIA ​​with the declared intention of preventing porpoising, including the raising of the outer edge of the bottom up to 25 mm, as well as the minimum section of the diffuser. Krack does not believe, however, that such changes will force a review of the design philosophy of the cars, so that any technical progress achieved in 2022 will benefit the competitiveness of the 2023 project: “Yes, there are discussions about TD039 and raising the bottom edge to counter porpoising, but we can say that the regulations will largely remain the same. I think what we learn this year is also transferred to the next one, which is why, if we could afford it, I would like to develop the car until the last race ”.

As always happens in Formula 1, however, the enhancement of the current project must not be at the expense of the next car. The Aston Martin Team Principal confirms how the team is managing the efforts and attention between the two cars: “Obviously we must also think about the new car and we cannot work at all on the current one, completely neglecting 2023. We are currently following two parallel paths: one group is working on this year’s single-seater, while another is working on the new one. We will not stop though, because we cannot end up where we are now “, concludes Krack.