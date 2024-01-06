The surprise of the year

2023 will mainly be remembered for Red Bull's ability to almost completely eliminate any type of hope from the competition, but also for other big surprises. Above all, in addition to the rebirth of McLaren from the summer season onwards, also the unexpected start of the championshipAston Martincapable of achieving six podiums in the first eight races of the world championship, all thanks to a new arrival in the team as Fernando Alonso42 years old still protagonist of high level performances.

From the top to the missteps

However, while McLaren has changed gear since the Austrian GP, ​​the Silverstone team has done exactly the opposite, facing a results crisis which Alonso himself only managed to overturn in Holland and Brazil, here too highlighting his talent. Eight podiums overall for the two-time world champion, but now all this is part of the past, or at least in part. Now the team's focus is entirely on the 2024 pre-season and the championship that will arrive, with the final part of the last World Cup which may provide interesting ideas to Aston Martin to start the new championship with the aim of replicating equally satisfactory results.

A real crisis?

The Team Principal of the Silverstone manufacturer is particularly convinced of this, Mike Krackready to face a new challenge with the AMR24 which will be presented on February 12th and with new solutions that will come from the experiences gained specifically from the latest appointments: “We are not about to face 2024 with the after-effects of 2023, indeedquite the opposite – he has declared – last season, and in particular the final racesthey were very positive for uswith someone truly valuable teachings which we will bring to the 2024 car. We have no doubts.”

The fight proceeds

Yet, despite the climate of optimism for the future and satisfaction with the past that can be felt at Silverstone, the Luxembourg engineer was still very cautious about his general expectations for 2024, given that the team will have to complete other improvements to increase your level of competitiveness: “The results achieved in 2023 were exceptional and everyone should be proud of their contribution – he added – last year there were many high points and also a couple of low points, but for the most part they were high points, and we must not forget what we achieved; especially where we are now, compared to where we were before. It was an important step in our journey, but there is still a long way to go. We are not yet an established leader, but that is the direction we are going. We are fully focused on achieving our long-term ambitions: fighting for regular points, podiums and our first green victory“.