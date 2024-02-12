by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aston Martin announces Crawford

Not just the livery and the shakedown for Aston Martin. The Silverstone team is not only looking at the present, but also at its future, announcing that it has signed Jak Crawford as a new member of the development program with the tasks of helping the growth of the AMR24 on the simulator and increasing his experience behind the wheel by bringing the AMR22 to the track.

Born in 2005, until last year the American was part of the Red Bull, a team that supported him for four years. Crawford will be competing in his second year in Formula 2 this year after moving from the Hitech team to DAMS. In 2023 he collected one victory and a total of five podiums, which did not lead to a confirmation in Milton Keynes.

Welcome to the team, Jak! 🤝 18-year-old American racer, Jak Crawford, joins Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team on a Young Driver Development program alongside his F2 campaign. Click below to find out more. — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 12, 2024

Crawford's words

“I am proud to take this step forward in my career. Aston Martin is a great place to learn and growand the program that awaits me is exciting“, these are the words of the American. “I can't wait to start working with everyone, especially on the simulator. I am also happy with the possibility of driving the AMR22, I will work hard to make the most of this great opportunity“.

Krack's words

“He has shown great potential throughout his career, we look forward to supporting his growth as he steps onto the AMR22 for the first time. As part of team development we want to offer talented young drivers a strong development program and I have no doubt that Jak will blossom“, added Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack.