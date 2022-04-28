Of all the riders who took part in this start of the championship, one of those who had to face one of the steepest climbs ever was certainly Sebastian Vettel. The German, absent in the first two races due to the positivity at Covid-19, was then the protagonist of a nightmare weekend on the occasion of his return to the track in Australia; a performance mixed with bad luck, personal mistakes and lack of competitiveness ofAMR22 who have increased opinions and general ‘advice’ in favor of his retirement from Formula 1.

The four-time world champion, now committed to redeem himself at the weekend of the Emilia-Romagna GP, is nevertheless supported by the entire Aston Martinstarting with your team principal Mike Krack. Following the qualification in ninth position for the Sprint on Saturday, the 50-year-old from Luxembourg saw a more relaxed atmosphere after the performance of the former Red Bull and Ferrari, implying the desire to confirm his driver even after 2022, season in which the 34-year-old’s contract will officially expire: “It was the first time I saw smiling faces – explained in an interview reported by racingnews365.com – but the problems do not disappear overnight, even if it is necessary to enjoy the satisfactions at the right moments. Regarding Sebastian, I’m not going to talk about contracts here. Of course, if you have a driver of his caliber, it’s up to us to keep him motivated by offering him a car that suits his driving qualities, and for us it would be folly not to try to hold him back. In any case – he added – I understand his comments 100%, and he clearly wants to see progress, also because he is not a rider who wants to fight for 18th or 16th position ”.