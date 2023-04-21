Aston Martin further expands its Italian management, with two new appointments thus adding further experience in the industrial and electrification sector. The British brand has in fact announced the arrival of Vincenzo Regazzoni in the new position of Chief Industrial Officer, overseeing all production operations. Working as a consultant to Aston Martin for the past few months, Regazzoni has extensive experience in the low-volume and ultra-luxury segment, including his most recent position as Chief Manufacturing Officer of Ferrari.

Aston Martin increasingly Italian

Aston Martin also announced the appointment of Giorgio Lasagni as Chief Procurement Officer. Aiming to strengthen strategic relationships, Lasagni will lead Aston Martin’s procurement function and further enhance its supply chain strategy. Having established top purchasing and supplier development functions in the high-performance automotive and other industries, Lasagni’s career includes roles as Purchasing and Supplier Development Director at Ferrari and Engine Production Director for Ferrari and Maserati.

Two more nominations

The two expert Italian managers are joined by two other new entries for Aston Martin. Starting with Michael Straughan commencing a new senior position as Executive Advisor to the CEO, using his extensive operational experience in the luxury sector, Straughan will specifically focus on further strengthening Aston Martin’s supply chain partnerships as the company enters a very significant period of new product launches.

The British ultra-luxury maker has also taken another step towards its exciting entry into the world of all-electric driving, with battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology leader Paul Thomas appointed to the newly created position of BEV Chief Engineer, responsible for its in house specialist electrification team.

Electrical experience

Continuing Aston Martin’s investment in electrification expertise and in-house capabilities, Paul Thomas will be responsible for delivering Aston Martin’s BEV platform and future products, with the iconic brand applying its reputation for electrifying performance, the iconic design and sensory elegance in the world of all – electric driving. In 2024, Aston Martin will begin delivery of Valhalla, its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, with its first BEV product slated for launch in 2025 and a fully electrified sports car and SUV portfolio by 2030. After spending 16 years in the company’s engineering function from 1998 to 2014, Thomas returns to Aston Martin with extensive experience developing BEV vehicles, having previously worked in senior engineering and Chief Technology Officer positions at organizations including Tesla, Rimac and Project 3 He will report to the Group Chief Technology Officer Roberto Fedeli.

The words of Amedeo Felisa

“Since I became CEO I have focused on three clear priorities: people, processes and organisation – said Amedeo Felisa, CEO of Aston Martin –Through these appointments we have expanded our world-class team of talent and experience to continue our work to transform manufacturing, drive operational efficiencies, and build closer relationships with our supplier partners. I am also delighted to welcome Aston Martin’s first BEV Chief Engineer, as we continue to enhance our in-house propulsion and electrification capabilities. With a keen focus on realizing our unique vision for all-electric driving, this appointment marks the latest step in our journey towards delivering the first Aston Martin BEV, with 2023 seeing our engineering work under Roberto Fedeli move from conception phase to the execution phase.