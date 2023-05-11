Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing dominate F1. In addition to Sergio Pérez’s imaginary title aspirations, no one is thinking about winning the championship except for Verstappen. Still, after five races, the Dutchman cannot celebrate winning the title. After all, you should never celebrate too soon. Aston Martin seems to be doing that with this DBX 707 AMR23 Edition.

Because indeed, the team has made a big leap. Last year AM was somewhere in the back of the middle bracket. Now the F1 team – or rather Alonso – can compete at the front. Although nothing has been won yet, Aston Martin is already celebrating the success the F1 team has now. Unfortunately, the SUV will not be a successor to the Renault Espace F1, because Aston Martin does not change anything under the hood. We suspect that buyers will also be satisfied with 707 hp, 900 Nm of torque and a top speed of 310 km/h.

Modifications to the Aston Martin DBX 707

A special team within the brand goes through life as ‘Q by Aston Martin’. This group of employees worked on the DBX and gave it the same color scheme as the AM23 F1 car has. The body therefore carries the color ‘Podium Green’. Too bad, after the GP of Miami we had hoped for ‘Compliment your teammate on overtaking while driving 300 km/h-Green’.

Q also gets to work in the DBX. You will find some contrasting light green stitching that is also used for the logos in the headrests. Of course there is a mountain of carbon fiber and here and there you will find badges of the group of employees and of the F1 team. Aston Martin does not want to say what you pay for the special AMR23 Edition of the DBX 707. In any case, it will be more than the price of the regular DBX 707. You pay 323,433 euros for that.