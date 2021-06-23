In a particularly ‘hot’ period of the season from the point of view of regulatory disputes, between wings and tire pressures, any intervention by the Federation on the cars is carefully watched. At the end of the French GP, as is now constantly happening in this championship, the FIA randomly selected a car from among the top ten to carry out some analyzes of compliance with the technical regulations. Fate wanted theAston Martin of Lance Stroll.

The British team, in the weeks following the Baku weekend, had come into the crosshairs of controversy – together with Red Bull – for alleged ‘games’ played on tire pressures during the race. In this case, however, the ‘scrutiny’ focused on completely different aspects. In fact, according to the official document released by the FIA, they were inspected “the clutch unit and the sensors associated with the control of the clutch actuator, the clutch torque sensor, their path of the frame and the connections to the SECU “.

Szafnauer: “We in good standing, others have lost pace in France”

The investigation into the car at Silverstone did not bring to light any irregular elements, as well as the team principal Szafnauer he had also wanted to highlight the tire ‘quarrel’.