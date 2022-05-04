Aston Martin is preparing to revolutionize its own management structure. The first move was made official this morning: Tobias Moers is no longer the CEO of the British brand, he has been replaced by Amedeo Felisa, former CEO of Ferrari. However, Aston Martin’s chessboard has yet to be made up of many pieces: Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian tycoon who bought the company by settling its many debts, spoke of a new corporate organization chart that will guarantee an increase in internal development also in terms of electrification.

“In the future we want to have an almost complete ability to do what we want internally – Stroll commented – Amedeo Felisa and Roberto Fedeli (new CEO and technical director, ed) have one great experience in electrification, having worked on the first electrified Ferrari and then in Amedeo’s case by joining an EV technology company as CEO, and in Roberto’s case by going to BMW to develop the group’s first electric cars. I don’t think anyone is more respected in the field of electrification ”. Words that do not leave room for too many interpretations: Aston Martin is also ready to project itself in all respects into the world of electrification, within a slow and gradual process that will lead to by the end of 2025 in the debut of the first 100% electric model by Aston Martin.

“We are working diligently on an ‘Aston Martin version’ of electrification, as well as having the ability to use the Mercedes-AMG platform high performance starting next year – concluded Stroll – In this regard, I believe that no one has more knowledge than us in the field of electrification, or in any case a better access to a platform than the one we can access “.