Mexican nightmare

Weekend of Mexican Grand Prix to be quickly forgotten for theAston Martin, almost ‘possessed’ during the entire weekend by the demons of Aztec mythology from a sporting point of view. After the outcome of qualifying, which saw Fernando Alonso start from 13th position on the grid and even from pit lance Lance Stroll, penalized for having changed the set up of the car under Parc Fermé, the race turned into a real nightmare for the two drivers of the British team: bothIndeed, they didn’t even reach the finish line.

The debris ‘blocks’ Alonso

The first to raise the white flag at the 47th of the 71 scheduled laps was Fernando Alonsowith the two-time world champion returning to the pits for some damage to the bottom of your AMR23: “It was a difficult race and weekend for us – commented the Spaniard – It looks like we’ve taken some damage from debris on the first lap after the accidents at the first corner, and it seems like we’ve lost performance. We tried to resolve the issue during the red flag, but the the situation worsened after the restart and therefore we had to collect the car. We come from three complex races, but we learn more from difficulties than from successes. We still have three GPs left of this season on very different tracks, so we’ll do it again in Brazil.”

Stroll pays dearly for the contact with Bottas

After a surprising start to the championship, complete with six podiums achieved by Alonso, the second part of the world championship became decidedly more complex for both the Spaniard and the team, with the exception of 2nd place in Holland. All this pushed Aston Martin from possible Constructors’ vice-champion to fifth place in the teams’ standings, 20 points behind McLaren which, instead, followed the opposite path: “We had a slightly better car after making some set-up changes overnight, but we still don’t have the pace we need to compete at the front of the grid – he added Stroll – I had to withdraw due to a contact with Bottas between turns 13 and 14. Our attention now turns to Brazil and trying to maximize the final Sprint weekend of the year. I know everyone on track and on campus is pushing hard to continue to improve, and that’s all we can do right now.”