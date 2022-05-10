The novelties of Ferrari – the bottom in particular – a Mercedes ready to experiment by comparing the W13 ‘without bellies’ to the one ‘with bellies’ of the pre-testing, but not only. Barcelona is a traditional date when it comes to the debut of development packages on the part of the teams, who usually start the season with tests from Montmelò and then return to Catalonia for the start of the European season, which in the last two years has had Imola as its ‘première’.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has made an appointment in Barcelona for the developments to be introduced on the F1-75, but on an aesthetic level the single-seater that is a candidate to kidnap the eyes of professionals and enthusiasts the most is the Aston Martin AMR22. As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sportthe stable of patron Lawrence Stroll has in store half a new carwith the sides always wide and a very narrow rear end, “Maybe a mini copy of Ferrari”said reporter Michael Schmidt.

Aston Martin currently ranks ninth in Constructors ranking with six points ahead of only Williams, who reached three thanks to the ninth place conquered by Alexander Albon in Miami. The Haas, eighth, is nine points away and at ten lengths there is the AlphaTauri. The championship is still very long and if the news were to work then the English team could straighten a season that started really below expectations mainly due to porpoising.

The emerald team, however, could be faced with a painful choice. Due to the difficulties in procuring materials (we talked about it on the eve of Miami), the risk of being able to set up only one specimen of this AMR22-B is concrete. If this were the case, the team led by Mike Krack would have to decide whether to entrust the updated car to Sebastian Vettel or Lance Stroll. At the moment in the drivers standings Sebastian Vettel has four points against the Canadian’s two.