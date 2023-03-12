Lots of hours to use

Fresh from the podium conquered in the first GP of the season with Fernando Alonso, to which must be added the splendid sixth place collected by Lance Stroll despite the injury, Aston Martin has absolutely no intention of stopping there. In Bahrain, the Silverstone team amazed everyone by proving to be the second force on the track behind Red Bull and ahead, at least in race pace, of Ferrari and Mercedes. The English team will also be able to count on an unusual advantage this year for a top team, that is to have available many more hours of development in the wind tunnel compared to its direct rivals, ‘thanks’ to the seventh place achieved last year in the Constructors’ standings by the Silverstone team.

Upgrade at Imola

This important percentage of extra work obviously translates into updates and evolutions of the already excellent AMR23 that the Lawrence Stroll-owned team is preparing to bring to the upcoming races. Fernando Alonso underlined how the stages of Jeddah and Melbourne, two very different tracks compared to Sakhir, will be able to give Aston Martin a clearer picture of its value. According to the German site Auto Motor und Sport However, the most important updates to the car will arrive at Imola, towards the end of May, on the occasion of the first European stage of the championship. Some minor innovations, on the other hand, will already be brought to the previous appointments.