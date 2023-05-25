You are motorists

Lannouncement of the new partnership between Aston Martin and Honda – which will start from the 2026 season, with the advent of the new power units – certainly represents a breath of fresh air for all of Formula 1. In this way, in fact, they even rise to six teams they will have (since 2026) on their side an official manufacturer who will support them with the utmost attention: to the ‘historic’ Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine-Renault and Red Bull (with Ford contributing for the electrical part) here is the addition of the ‘factory’ Audi team and, indeed, the unprecedented Anglo-Japanese combination.

Honda ups and downs

Honda has taken a rather unusual political line in recent years: the entry into F1 as the fourth engineer, which took place in 2015, was initially a fiasco. The partnership with McLaren proved to be a real nightmare but starting from 2018, entry into the Red Bull galaxy – first with the then Toro Rosso and then, from 2019, also with the main team – changed the cards on the table. The Japanese have become Mercedes’ main challengers but, at the end of the 2020 season – that of Covid – here is the surprise announcement: Honda will withdraw from F1 at the end of 2021. A joke, given that precisely at the end of that epic year, the house of the golden wing was able to celebrate the drivers’ world title won by Max Verstappen.

Fickle alliances

At this point the long back and forth with Red Bull began, resolved with the definition of a partnership that led to the Milton Keyens engines being renamed Honda RBPT. In view of the 2026 season, however, the two companies have not found a useful synthesis and have decided to separate: the Austrian team will join Ford, the Japanese company will support Aston Martin. The risk, in this situation, is that now Honda can ‘boycott’ its commitment to Red Bull, starting to focus immediately on what the commitment with the team directed by Lawrence Stroll will be. The reigning world champion team, however, received guarantees that this will not happen.

Written warranties

“We’ve received written guarantees that priority [di Honda] it won’t change until 2025 and that, like us, they too will continue to work fully committed to winning more world championships“, Helmut Marko told the site motorsport-magazin.com. A line of action also shared by the Japanese: “I don’t think it will change much in the relationship between Red Bull and HRC. I think we will continue to perfect it”confirmed the president of Honda Racing Corporation, Koji Watanabe.