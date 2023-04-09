Triumph and farewell

In recent years the relationship between the Honda brand and Formula 1 it was quite peculiar. The Japanese engineer had the incredible merit of breaking Mercedes’ dominance in the hybrid era in 2021 – together with Red Bull and Max Verstappen. As soon as the coveted triumph was obtained, the result of seven seasons spent amidst enormous difficulties, especially in the years of partnership with Mercedes, the house of the golden wing however decided to raise the white flag, formally withdrawing from the competition despite continuing to provide invaluable technical and engineering support to Red Bull. This very particular situation of ‘hidden’ support did not last long and during the year Honda gradually returned to showing its name on the livery of the Milton Keynes cars.

The partnership with Red Bull

This year, a compromise was formally found, with the power unit of the formidable RB19 which takes its name both from the new ‘factory’ Red Bull (RBPT) and from the Asian engineer. This union will last until 2025, the last season in which the freezing of engines is expected, but it is already known that it will not be renewed in the new era of hybrid engines. In fact, Red Bull will join Ford, in a partnership with a more commercial than technical connotation. However, Honda has decided not to stay put and has also applied as a power unit supplier, starting to sift through the grid in search of possible teams to collaborate with.

McLaren and Williams, improbable agreements

For the moment there have been only so many indiscretions and little concreteness. It has been mentioned before McLaren and then say Williams, but the candidacy of both ‘historic’ teams from the United Kingdom appears weak. In the case of the papaya stable, the failed marriage lived between 2015 and 2017 weighs heavily, while the team directed by James Vowles has directly ruled out possible agreements with the Japanese giant. However, a final decision on Honda’s official return to F1 will not be made before mid-June. This date is in fact considered the deadline for Sakura’s technical department to be able to obtain the necessary personnel to develop a brand new power unit that can be competitive and reliable from the beginning.

Aston Martin hypothesis

In the meantime, the prices of Aston Martin are on the rise. The impressive leap forward made by the Silverstone-based team this season understandably raises the possibility that the team could break away from Mercedes in the future, to avoid remaining a ‘customer’ team and thus secure the support of a factory manufacturer. From this point of view, Honda could be the perfect partner. In fact, the two companies do not fight for the same segment of the automotive market and an Aston Martin-Honda tie-up would not cause any commercial or marketing problems. The partnership could also evolve into an exchange of technologies in the production department, which would be beneficial for both parties. The first step to anything happening will however be determined by what Honda’s board of directors decides in June.