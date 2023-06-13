2026: the return of Honda with Aston Martin

The 2026 it will be the season that will see the first big changes at a technical-regulatory level as regards the power unitsthe same ones that will favor the entry into Formula 1 of various manufacturers: on the one hand, for example, there will be the absolute debut of Audi, which will supply its engines to Sauber after the agreement signed with the latter right from from that year, while on the other the great return of the Honda. The Japanese company, after its withdrawal in 2021 and the subsequent collaboration still in progress with Red Bull Powertrains, will cease its partnership with the Milton Keynes team (which in turn will start another combination with Ford) and will kick off a new adventure exclusively with theAston Martin.

Independence from Mercedes

In this way, in addition to supplying its own power units to the Silverstone team, this agreement will allow the British manufacturer to obtain its own independence from Mercedesbeing currently customer team of the house in Brackley. A handshake, the one between Aston Martin and Honda, which will lead to significant advantages for the team in various respects, at least as indicated by the Red Bull Team Principal Christian Hornerwho with Honda laid the foundations for Max Verstappen to win the drivers’ title in 2021.

The advantages according to Horner

Interviewed by racingnews365.comthe British manager explained in detail what Aston Martin’s progress will be, both from a financial and sporting point of view: “Aston Martin will have a competitive engine in 2026, even if he already has one now – commented – they will get one greater independence, because their architecture is already dictated by another team and it is very expensive for them. The components have very high prices, therefore being a customer team is not profitable for them. They are building a great team. It’s good that Honda is still in Formula 1, they’ve changed things compared to 18 months ago. Their decision, to some extent, forced us to make a decision about our long-term future, we didn’t want to be slowed down and the goal was to be in full control.”

Marriage to Ford

While remaining concentrated on his own projects, Horner remarked on his enthusiasm not only for the huge investments aimed at creating his own engine department, precisely Red Bull Powertrains, but also for the new collaboration that will be born with the Ford in 2026with the US company which will also make its return to F1 after more than twenty years, when at the end of 2004 it closed its part with Cosworth: “The investment in Red Bull Powertrains has allowed us to have everything under one roof – he added – it’s a big challenge for 2026, but we’re very excited. It is a long-term project and will bear the fruit we want. The engine and chassis engineers will work closely together and we will have a more integrated package.”