During this winter the McLaren has indirectly amazed everyone with the communication of his training concerning the reserve pilots, especially after Mick Schumacher’s announcement. The German, previously in agreement with Mercedes following the non-renewal of the contract with Haas, then added a partnership with the Woking team to play the role of third driver. In this way, the 23-year-old will thus divide his work between the Anglo-German and the British team. Limited to the latter, in the last few hours he has also made a ‘liason’ with a second team, even if the team in question does not correspond to the profile of Mercedes.

According to news published by theAston Martin on its official channels, the Silverstone manufacturer has in fact entered into a partnership with McLaren, a reality with which it shares the power units supplied by Three pointed star. Specifically, the former Racing Point, which presents the reigning F2 champion as reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoornein turn returning from the success of the Formula E world championship, will put both the Brazilian and the Belgian at the complete disposal of McLaren.

We will have access to @AstonMartinF1‘s reserve drivers, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, in the instance that they are required for driving duties for the first 15 races of 2023. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IRW9SjPy2v — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 20, 2023

In a nutshell, in the event that Woking needs a replacement quickly to replace the possible unavailability of Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, i.e. its two official drivers, McLaren will therefore be able to focus on these two profiles, provided that all this occurs on the occasion of first 15 races of the 2023 world championship, i.e. from the inaugural GP of the season in Bahrain to the Monza stage at the beginning of September, valid for the Italian Grand Prix.