On the occasion of the presentation of the new AMR23, Aston Martin has announced a restyling even in the internal structures. Andrew Greenin fact, has disengaged himself from the racing sector and will go on to manage theAston Martin Performance Technologiesthus linking itself to exclusively non-Formula 1 projects.

It can be said that Green is a totem of the Silverstone stable, as he has been “hanging out” near the British circuit since 1990, when he started working for Jordan. After spells at BAR and then Red Bull, Green returned to Silverstone to join Force India, which later became Aston Martin, where he was technical director and Chief Technical Officer. Now the Briton says goodbye to Formula 1 (it’s not clear if he specifically wishes or at the request of Aston Martin), as revealed by technical director Dan Fallows.

“The process is still evolving. We’ve had quite a few high caliber people come in over the course of the year. Eric Blandin has joined us, as has Luca Furbatto, and there are other people in key positions who have arrived. The technical structure is evolving and, with the launch of the AMR23, we have also grown as a group. We are now looking to expand our capabilities into other areas. This is where Aston Martin Performance Technologies comes in: Green is a key technical leader for this company and will continue to be. He has made a major contribution to structuring Aston Martin’s technical leadership“, these are the words of Fallows on the occasion of the presentation of the AMR23. “He will continue to make a significant contribution to the way we work, even as his focus shifts to another side of the business“.

“The organization is growing and we needed someone with great technical experience to oversee the projects we want to implement“added team principal Mike Krack. “It was a logical choice. From this point of view, I think we have been lucky to have someone like Andrew in our organization. He was quite involved in the AMR23 project. Andrew’s passing happened recently. We’ll see how it develops, but we felt that to expand the business into other sectors other than racing we were lucky to have a person like him“.