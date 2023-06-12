From motorsport to road cars, from Formula One to production hypercars. Aston Martin strategy it has been clear for a long time: exploiting the knowledge, skills and experience accumulated in the sporting arena and then transferring them to the development of its road range. And it is also thanks to this process that the new DB12 was born, the first Aston Martin developed by the team of 800 engineers led by the Chief Technology Officer Roberto Fedeli.

Trust in young talent

“I was asked by Lawrence Stroll to change products based on the new brand DNA. This so-called intensity-based redefinition of the brand needed to be better defined in terms of technology and vehicle component specifications – Fedeli told Autocar microphones – The team was created a year ago, with a good mix of young talents. Aston Martin has many, I have decided to promote them by giving them more responsibility, listening to them and offering them the possibility of giving freshness to our development. My goal is promote young talents, hoping they can lead product development in five to seven years. Together with guys already tested in the luxury sector, we are building a very interesting team with a mix of young talents and experience”.

Culture change

Speaking of the transfer of know-how from Formula One to road cars, we are not referring only to the technical question. But also to that cultural: “My goal for this year concerns the commitment and interest of this team to do their best, to talk to each other, to think about products without politics or wasting time, improving day after day. It is the culture of the F1 team: Every day you work to earn a tenth of your rivals. We have also started to look around us, considering ourselves not just an island but comparing ourselves with our competitors with the aim of being the best”.

One challenge, one goal

As for the next models, Fedeli spoke of “many products to come“. Adding: “I don’t think there is another project as exciting as Aston Martin’s in the world. This brand will transform following a completely different direction, but respecting the past. We need the right products and profitability, and we need to deliver on our promises. This is a priority for Lawrence Stroll: if we respect it, the company can turn completely. The real challenge and the reason why I accepted Lawrence Stroll’s proposal was that I wanted to give my contribution to help the company grow in value: with the right products, you create value”.