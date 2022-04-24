It took three weekends of suffering and repetitive errors, but in the end, on the fourth attempt, theAston Martin managed to unlock her own world ranking. A deservedly sought and obtained result, albeit facilitated by the particular weather conditions and the conformation of the track, which made overtaking difficult and made it difficult for drivers with a faster pace than that of the two green-colored single-seaters, who were not able to go up the group. With this double top-10 finish, Lawrence Stroll’s team is now ninth among the constructors, ahead of Williams.

“The team did really well today and we maximized everything to finish eighth – commented Sebastian Vettel at the end of a rather busy day – it is an important result for the team because they have worked very hard in a season which has been difficult so far. It’s clear that we benefited from the cooler conditions and humid on Fridays and Sundays – recognized the German – but we still needed to capitalize on the opportunities that presented themselves to us. We also succeeded thanks to a good strategy, making our pit stop for the dry tires at the right time. We may not have had the ‘pure’ pace in this race, but we managed the tires well and brought both cars into the points. It’s nice to put points in your pocket, now we can’t wait to go to Miami “.

He was also happy with his Imola afternoon Lance Strolltenth under the checkered flag: “It was a positive weekend for the team. It’s nice to see both cars in spots. We deserved the point because there was intense pressure throughout the race – commented the Canadian driver – not to mention the changing weather conditions. I am happy that we have done everything to our best this weekend and grasped the opportunities presented to us. Qualifying and the race took place in cool and wet conditions, which may have helped us. We enjoy today, but we will continue to push to achieve more in the next races “.