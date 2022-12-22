The close link between Racing Point and Mercedes was considered a significant advantage, beyond the controversy over the similarity between the 2020 car and the W10 that won the titles for Brackley in the 2019 World Championship. If we then consider the advent of the brand Aston Martin thanks to the acquisition by Lawrence Stroll, more than someone in the paddock believed that the marriage with Mercedes would be almost immediate success. Instead, these two years have been a total fiasco.

Neither on the AMR21 nor on the 2022 car did the chassis-engine combination yield satisfactory results. Aston Martin takes from Mercedes components (those allowed by the regulation) of the gearbox and suspension, in addition to the engine. At least last year the Brixworth-built power unit was the best of the lot, but with the new regulations even that advantage has been nullified. However, technical director Dan Fallows doesn’t believe Mercedes has suddenly become a major handicap: “I think it has proven its reliability and that its performance is right. I don’t think that in modern F1 this is a problem. If in the future we can design it ourselves? I think we are quite open to these kinds of projects. As I said before, I think the relationship between the team and Mercedes has been immense. The moment we do things our way or take care of our projects, we are aware that we must be able to make them at least as good as them, if not better. It’s a skill we should develop before we even think about making these decisions. Lawrence is very open about his ambitions for this team and I think we always have to evaluate what is the next thing that will help us become more competitive. At the moment, It seems to me that the components we get from Mercedes are not hindering us in any way“.