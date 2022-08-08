Aston Martin finished the first part of the season in penultimate place in the constructors’ standings, worsening seventh place in 2021 and fourth in 2020. Such results could discourage us from looking to the Silverstone team as a potential top team and title candidate. in the next few years, but Lawrence Stroll has embarked on a campaign of profound economic, organic and infrastructural strengthening. The British manufacturer is gearing up to equip itself with a structure at the same level as the other top teams, investing among other aspects in the recruitment of leading technicians, in particular from the Red Bull orbit.

Human capital growth, however, is not the only area of ​​strengthening for Aston Martin. In fact, work continues on the construction of the new factory near Silverstone, which will benefit the team’s greater independence from external supplies as well as internal communication. During an interview given to FormulaPassion.itthe Team Principal Mike Krack explained the importance of the team restructuring process on all fronts in order to compete with the best in the class in the future: “I don’t think we miss him very much. All of this happened very quickly. There is a new factory under construction, so it is a question of consolidating our staff and the infrastructure that we will have in the coming months, and then building from there. The structure of a team in Formula 1 is never static, but is constantly evolving. There are those who arrive and those who leave, there are regulatory changes and the strengthening of some departments, sometimes precisely because of the new regulations. I think the financial aspect is an excellent example: years ago the finance departments were very small, while now with the economic regulations these divisions are growing. We therefore have a good starting point, but it is constantly evolving ”.

Among the equipment of the new Silverstone headquarters, the wind tunnel owned by the team stands out, which is currently forced to turn to external structures, like many other activities, undermining the technical and economic efficiency of the design process: “It is certainly not an advantage, because we have to outsource many activities and purchase numerous components, which creates a certain dependence on suppliers”continues Krack. “Financially, too, you spend more on buying than on making things at home. So it’s a disadvantage and for the wind tunnel it’s the same: we have to prepare our staff, go elsewhere and do our tests there. On the other hand, other teams are also in the same situation as us. McLaren has to travel to Cologne and it’s not easy. I don’t think you should use this as an excuse, but it’s not what you would want if you could choose freely ”.

Asked about how much the delegation of activities to external suppliers also affects internal communication, Mike Krack replies without hesitation: “Absolutely. Now we also have remote work units, we are not all in one location because it is too small. Team dynamics suffer from this, because people are not all in the same place. Being able to complete the job is not a drama, but not having the team working all together. When there are several geographic locations, there are always losses in between, although they are not intentional, but it is human nature. During Covid, for example, we all worked on virtual platforms, but then we returned to presence, because live communication is much more efficient “, concludes the Team Principal.