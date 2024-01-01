The Aston Martin surprise

From seventh force in the 2022 Constructors' World Championship to vice-champion of the virtual world until the 2023 Monte Carlo Grand Prix, thanks to six podiums obtained by Fernando Alonso in the first eight events of the season. No team has managed to surprise as much asAston Martinan authentic revelation of the last championship also thanks to the arrival of the 42-year-old Spaniard in the team, who then achieved two other top-3 finishes in the second part of the season.

Other improvements?

As per 'tradition', in the middle of the winter break, the first big curiosities arrive while waiting for the start of the next world championship: will we still see the dominance of Red Bull and Verstappen? Will the fight for the championship be more intense? Furthermore, remaining exclusively within Aston Martin, the Silverstone team will be able to accomplish a another leap in quality at the beginning of 2024? Regarding this last question, the Technical Director of the British team, Dan Fallowsseemed pretty safe.

Nothing is impossible

Interviewed by New York Timesthe English engineer responded with hope and positivity regarding the progress that the team will be able to make from the pre-season tests: “It's absolutely possiblewe saw what we did last winter and they are there opportunity to take another big step forward – he has declared – but it is relative, it also depends on what others do. For us the important thing is to take a big step forward. We have our internal goals and goals that we want to achieve, and as long as we achieve them we will be happy. Our position on the grid will depend on what our opponents do.”

Public tests

The other surprising aspect of Aston Martin, after the difficulties encountered in the middle of the season, was a very particular and authentic project designed to analyze and correct some characteristics of the AMR23, especially in Austin and Mexico City: “We follow a very aggressive and courageous development philosophy, and sometimes we would have done things differently, but that's the point of learning – he added – towards the end of the season we used some sessions as free practice, which is a bit of a shock, but we felt it was necessary to face the end of the season”. A job that allowed Alonso to achieve a spectacular 3rd place in Brazil, which was also decisive for the fourth position in the world championship.