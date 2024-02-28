Curiosity is growing to see the first electric Aston Martin in action. But the wait is also growing, given that the British car manufacturer has decided to postpone the project by a year. No more 2025, the first full electric from Aston Martin will only be revealed in 2026. The reasons for this postponement? Different, but one above all: the low demand from customers, given that, according to president Lawrence Stroll, “today there consumer demand it's what we thought it was two years ago.”

Postponement to 2026

Aston Martin's number one, explains Autocar, has in any case confirmed that the company has designed four electric cars, without however specifying whether they are planned as direct heirs to the current range, which includes three front-engined sports cars and the DBX SUV. Recall that the first electric that the British brand planned to launch was one Four-wheel drive GT: we'll see if it will actually be the first, in light of the new postponement.

Slight delay

“We believe that consumer demand is not keeping pace with what analysts and politicians thought,” Stroll added. However, specifying that the launch of the electric in question is absolutely confirmed: “We believe it will be present in the future, it will definitely not disappear. We are just convinced that there is a slight delay in the project“. Meanwhile, Aston Martin will rely on plug-in hybrid technology in the role of “bridge” for the transition from ICE to electric technology.

Long live the hybrid

“What we realized is that there are people who want a little more electrification to drive around the city for about twenty kilometers on electric power, but still want to smell and experience the sensations of a sports car when going on the highway – concluded Stroll – This is why we believe the hybrid will have a very long lifeespecially for a company like ours: it's about offering emotions and adding excitement to the driving experience.”