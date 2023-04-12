Aston Martin, tests for Drugovich

After the great satisfactions that the team achieved in the first three races of the 2023 World Championship, Aston Martin is back on track with high spirits.

The engines were started by Felipe Drugovich, who today became the protagonist of a day of testing on the AMR21, the car brought to the track in the 2021 World Championship, as well as the first Aston Martin-branded car after the acquisition of the English brand by Lawrence Stroll.

Test Drugovich, photos and video

Aston Martin shared several shots of the day at Silverstone on their social networks.

Sending it at Silverstone. 👊@FelipeDrugovich has been lapping it up in the AMR21, getting more valuable #F1 mileage under his belt.#DrugoXPerience pic.twitter.com/nOToD5F9mw — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 12, 2023

Back in the saddle! 🙌 Another day behind the wheel of an #F1 car in the bag and more time getting up to speed with the team for @FelipeDrugovich.@portoseguro pic.twitter.com/fENHUwSClU — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 12, 2023

The pre-season tests

Drugovich had also driven the 2023 car during pre-season testing. Following Lance Stroll’s injury, Aston Martin had pre-warned its reserve driver, making him play for a few hours in Bahrain. The Canadian, however, recovered earlier than expected from a broken wrist, and Drugovich is thus “returned to the bench”. The reigning Formula 2 champion had already tested the AMR21, the most recent specification that can be used by regulation, during the 2022 post-season tests, held in Abu Dhabi immediately after the end of the World Championship.