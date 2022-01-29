The structural changes at the top of theAston Martin have given rise to several rumors about evident delays in the completion of the 2022 car. The farewell of team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who will be replaced by former BMW Mike Krack, and the arrival of former Red Bull aerodynamicist Dan Fallows have confirmed the great ambitions of the British brand in Formula 1, but also raised several doubts about the fate of the AMR22 next season.

Even Lawrence Stroll himself has repeatedly confirmed the importance of doing well in Formula 1 as a fundamental part of Aston Martin’s marketing strategy, even aiming for the world title in four years; the cylinder head web thejudge13.comHowever, he recently stated that the development of the new project is proceeding very slowly and that the team he could even be forced to miss the first test session in Barcelona, presenting only one show car at the event set for February 10th.

FormulaPassion.it has collected the statements of a spokesman for the Silverstone team that they have in fact denied this hypothesis, confirming that “The factory work on the 2022 car is proceeding well and according to plan and that the team will be ready for the track test at Montmeló”.