The first example of what has been called the most powerful SUV in the world rolled off the production lines. This is the first Aston Martin DBX707, the most extreme version of the British brand’s high-wheeled model, assembled at the St. Athan plant in Wales. The event was solemnly celebrated by the Gaydon car manufacturer, with the production site also hosting the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP and the Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Wales, David Davies MP. with Hart himself who got to add the finishing touches before the model was ready.

Great satisfaction from the top management of Aston Martin, which has recently been shaken by a change at the top of the brand: goodbye to Tobias Moers, recently arrived at the head of the brand and replaced by the former Ferrari Amedeo Felisa. “Aston Martin is immensely proud to produce industry leading products such as the DBX707 from a world class facility such as Wales and we are delighted to see the first model completed. – commented Michael StraughanChief Operating Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda – As the first car delivered through the manufacturing process under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda Executive President, the DBX707 is the symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the brand’s ability to combine luxury and high performance. “

Aston Martin DBX707 is equipped with a V8 biturbo capable of delivering 707 hp that allow it to reach a top speed of 300 km / h and cover the sprint from 0-100 km / h in just 3.1 seconds. “It’s great to see the iconic Aston Martin brand roll off the production line here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world. – said Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart – The success of the DBX707 is testament to a highly skilled and hardworking team, and it is fascinating to see how it operates. “