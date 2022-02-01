After weeks of relentless waiting, Aston Martin has finally unveiled the latest version of the DBX SUV, the one most focused on performance. Deny the rumors related to the name of this variant: it is not called DBX S, but DBX707, in honor of the 707 hp of maximum power delivered by the 4.0-liter V8 hidden under the hood. We are talking about what Aston Martin defines as the most powerful luxury SUV in the world, which in addition to the aforementioned power also increases the maximum torque up to 900 Nm. In short, a model that redefines the segment and carries the British brand. to the pinnacle of SUV performance.

The Aston Martin design team has made many changes to the standard version of the model to bring the DBX707 to life. Starting right with the engine, which boasts ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke calibration aimed at deliver superior power and torque. Another novelty of Aston Martin’s high-performance SUV is the 9-speed oil-immersed automatic gearbox, which among many of the advantages brought with it stands out for much faster gear changes compared to the transmission with torque converter, guaranteeing greater sense control and reactivity. Elsewhere improvements extend to standard equipment of carbon ceramic brakes, with 420mm front and 390mm rear discs that are held in place by 6-piston calipers, achieving an unspent weight reduction of 40.5kg. Brake cooling has also been updated, introducing air from both the main cooling vent and the sub-deck.

Wheels and tires are 22 “standard by choosing the Sport and Ribbon trim levels, with the possibility to choose 23 ″ alloy wheels in textured black or satin black with diamond accents. Also worth mentioning is the new version of the limited slip electronic self-locking rear differential, which has been reinforced to handle a full torque of 900Nm and which boasts a final modified ratio equal to 3.27 compared to the 3.07 ratio of DBX’s V8. Dynamic Driving Modes Chapter: “Race Start” is available in GT, Sport and Sport + modes, to maximize off-line acceleration and really bring out improved performance.

Sportiness is the watchword for what concerns both the external and internal design. However, the interior of the new DBX707 deserves more attention: the environments are available in three variants, such as Accelerate as standard and Inspire Comfort and Inspire Sport as an option. Similar to the exterior, the interior of the SUV features a dark chrome finish on the gear knob as standard: bright chrome and carbon fiber can be chosen as an option, while Piano Black upholstery is available as standard, in addition to fiber mesh finishes. carbon or bronze which are available as an option. Finally, customers who intend to further enhance the exclusive nature of DBX707 and create a truly unique product can take advantage of the Q by Aston Martin customization service. Production of the DBX707 is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the first deliveries scheduled for the beginning of the second quarter of the year.