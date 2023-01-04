Not too long ago, the Aston Martin DBS lost its Superleggera badge. To make matters worse, five-year-old DBS is retiring. Indeed, another V12 model has to clear the field. But not before the brand throws a farewell party in the form of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate. We will soon see it in full regalia, but Aston will already announce the specifications.

Aston Martin will only make 499 copies and each Ultimate will get, as the name suggests, 770 hp. That’s a great step up from the entry-level DBS that offers 725 horsepower. The top speed is 340 km/h and the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h does the standard DBS in 3.4 seconds. The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will take less time to do that, although an exact sprint time is not known.

The final DBS will be unveiled sometime early this year. Just like the power, the price tag will be a bit higher than other DBSs (going for about four tons). Then you buy one of the very last copies of the Aston Martin DBS ever. Or at least, one with a 5.2-liter V12 engine. That’s worth a lot too.

The teaser of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate