The Gaydon house reveals all the details of the Aston Martin DB12 Volante, a convertible body version of the DB12 presented a few weeks ago

Aston Martin just presented the new DB12 Volante. Open-air version derived from the recently presented Coupé. A convertible that confirms the chassis and mechanics of the hardtop version, including the engine, and which changes only in the upper area. Here the roof is rigorously in fabric as tradition dictates, electrically foldable in two stages. And here it is modern technology that dictates the law. The sunroof closes in 14 seconds to reopen in 16, up to a maximum speed of 50 km/h. Command that can also be imposed remotely, via remote control, provided you are no more than 2 meters from the car. The price has not yet been made official, but it will certainly travel well over 240 thousand euros requested by the sister with fixed roof. Coming in showroom of the Gaydon house already in the coming weeks with the first models to be delivered by the end of the year.

The Volante project was developed together with that of the Coupé twin. It therefore follows the same progress achieved by the British house in terms of style. A look which follows the tradition, especially in the front area where the typical grille with the imposing air intake is placed, unmistakable. But attention cannot fail to fall on the roof, christened by the British technicians K-Fold. The canvas includes 8 layers, which allows for sound insulation equal to that guaranteed by a rigid roof. This is when the cockpit is closed. Opening it, the folding in two step allows you to limit the encumbrance as much as possible. Returned to its housing, the roof literally disappears, leaving the line of the bodywork immaculate and free from obstacles. A roof that comes standard in black, but which can also be purchased in black and silver, red and blue. On the side, the beauties are then noticed 21-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot S tyres, adapted to the technical requirements of the Gaydon HQ. Behind you can see the cast iron brake discs (they can also be made in carbon ceramic on request), imposing and proportional to the performance discharged to the ground by the DB12. 360mm at the rear and 400mm at the front.

Climbing into the DB12 Volante, you immediately appreciate the clean yet modern design of the console. Tradition is respected by the widespread use of precious materials. Modernity instead travels thanks to the systems of infotainment audio surround Bowers & Wilkins and HMI. It's easy to transform the cockpit of the DB12 Volante into a concert hall. It starts with the "basic" 390 Watt and 11 loudspeaker system up to the system dedicated to the purists of the sound equipped with double amplification for 1,170 Watts and 15 loudspeakers. Everything is controllable via the large screen touch screen by 10.25 inches. Among the few appreciable differences between the Volante and the Coupé we then have the wooden panels (or carbon fiber) positioned on the seat backs, combined with the door trim.

As mentioned, the same technical solutions already appreciated on the Coupé are hidden under the light aluminum body of the DB12 Volante. The sumptuous engine therefore remains a 4.0 liter with V8 architecture with 680 HP of power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. Numbers that allow the British sports car to reach a top speed of 325 km/h. Going from 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Services that are also obtained thanks to the contribution of ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. But it's all the driving dynamics that promise to be flawless. The adaptive shock absorbers are newly developed, with a five-fold increase in force distribution amplitude compared to the previous generation. A DB12 Volante that he was able to frame well Roberto Fedeli, technical director of Aston Martin, defining it as "a convertible car with an extraordinary breadth of capabilities. Intense performance and precise handling to thrill the most demanding driver, combined with the intoxicating pleasure of driving with the roof down and supported by the most advanced connected technology and a spectacular surround sound system. All to offer a truly contemporary ownership experience. Offering the best of everything, the DB12 Volante exemplifies the new era of ultra-luxury.".