Aston Martin presented the new DB12 Flying, open-air version of its iconic sports car. And he decided to do it with a promise: to give life to the world’s first open super tourer, offering the V8 more powerful than any other GT convertible currently for sale. Indeed, record-breaking performance and the possibility of traveling with the roof open are the two strengths of this version of the DB12.

Sunroof

Let’s start right from the demolition of the roof, which has contributed to the reduction of torsional rigidity for the benefit of strengthening the frame of the Volante. Concretely, the suspension mounts have been made 140% stiffer at the front, and a cross member has also been added along the engine compartment: translated, the new DB12 Volante boasts 3.7% more torsional stiffness compared to the previous DB11. The hood of the DB12 Volante was taken from the DB11 Volante: it can be opened in 14 seconds and closed in 16 seconds up to a speed of 50 km/h.

Record-breaking performance

Although the weight of the open top version of the DB12 has increased by 111 kg compared to that of the coupe version, the performance remains record-breaking: the engine is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin, which sends over 670 HP of overall power and 590 Nm of maximum torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The shot from 0 to 100 km/h is thus consumed in 3.7 seconds, just 0.1 second longer of the time it takes for the DB12 coupe to cover the same distance.

First deliveries by the end of the year

“For many of our customers, driving with the roof open is the greatest pleasure. Volante versions of our models have captured that emotion and expressed it in unique style for six decades and counting – said Amedeo Felisa, CEO of Aston Martin – With the DB12 Volante we changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those sensations while retaining all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupé. A rare and true sports convertible in every respect, this is a car to challenge preconceptions and win over a new generation of customers.” Production of the DB12 Volante will begin shortly, with deliveries from the end of the year.